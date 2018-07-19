7/19/18 (Thu)



By Jerry W. Kram

Katie Moreno took her place at the table at the Parshall City Council after being elected in the June 12 election.

Moreno replaces Shane Hart, who declined to run after 12 years on the council.

Moreno grew up in Parshall after her mother Katherine (White Bear) Rush moved here when Moreno was five years old. She graduated from Parshall High School in 2004.

“I moved away for a while.” Moreno said. “But then I decided to move back and raise my family here.”

Moreno does temporary office jobs around Parshall but is concentrating on being a stay-at-home mom for her children who are seven and eight years old.