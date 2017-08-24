8/24/17 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

It is another new year for students of Parshall Public Schools and their parents. It’s also a time for new teachers to introduce themselves to the community and the Mountrail County Record is proud to give them the opportunity for the public to get to know them better.

Liz Bosson

4th, 5th, & 6th grade Math

I am from all over; New York, North Carolina, and California. I’ve taught in Alexandra, Vt., before moving to Minot.

I want my students to build on their math thinking and to find success on their math assignments.

I love to incorporate all forms of art and creativity in my math projects.