3/29/18 (Thu)

The Higher Learning Commission will continue to accredit Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College through the 2027-28 academic year.

According to Dr. Stacey Mortensen, Director of Grants and Accreditation at the tribal college. Mortensen was informed in February by the Higher Learning Commission that the college met all criteria for accreditation.

“This indicates a marker of health and stability for our college,” said Dr. Twyla Baker, president of Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College. “We are here to offer our community and students a pathway to success, this is good news that allows us to build capacity right here at home.”