8/03/17 (Thu)

By Edna Sailor

August 11 is just around the corner and that is the day that Myles Odermann completes his internship with Senator Heidi Heitkamp and her staff in Washington.

From the beginning of his experience back in May, Odermann framed his duties in direct relationship to how he viewed the senator and her work.

“Working for Senator Heitkamp is an honor. I really can’t think of a lawmaker who considers policy from a more holistic mental framework than her, and I admire that type of mindset. It’s amazing to work alongside her team, contributing to her fight for North Dakota. Senator Heitkamp’s internship program also provides a first-rate educational experience on public policy and legislative processes, so I try to soak up as much information and develop as much knowledge as I possibly can,” Odermann said.

Odermann gave some thought about what prompted him to apply for the internship in the first place.

“I spent a lot of my time at college reading, listening, learning, and thinking, so I wanted to spend my summer doing and producing. I thought interning for Senator Heitkamp over the summer would help me fulfill that desire since she creates so much value for North Dakota,” he said.