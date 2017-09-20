9/20/17 (Wed)

Healing Horse Ranch launches horse track

By Jerry W Kram

“We are a horse culture and we have to get back to that.”

Those were the words of Northeast Segment Representative Mervin Packineau as he attended the opening event at a new horse racing track on the Healing Horse Ranch just east of Parshall. The track hosted an accredited event for the Horse Nations Indian Relay Council, an organization that is creating a circuit of events in the Northern Plains and Pacific Northwest.

“We like to say we are the original extreme sport,” said Jamie Howard, a council board member from Oklahoma. “I really think we are.”

Packineau said the track is just one of a number of improvements made at the ranch over the last seven or eight years. Just this month, the ranch opened a state of the art roping arena that can also be used for barrel racing and other rodeo events. He said the ranch hosts events nearly every day of the week to teach horsemanship, do equine therapy and help young rodeo athletes work on their craft.

