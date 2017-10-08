8/10/17 (Thu)

Summit seeks to battle substance abuse

By Jerry W. Kram

Mayer, whose Indian name is Xubaari Cagi – Good Medicine – has made battling the scourge of drug and alcohol abuse a major goal of her administration as the North Segment Representative on the MHA Nation Tribal Business Council. In pursuit of that goal, she brought together experts in law enforcement, medicine, treatment and counseling as well as individuals recovering from substance abuse for the Good Medicine Addiction Summit at the 4 Bears Events Center this week.

“This is the first time I am aware of that anyone has put together a summit on drugs and alcohol in North Dakota,” Mayer said. “We are very proud to host that and have the vision to start organizing our communities.”

Organizers hoped to get about 150 people to this inaugural Addiction Summit. Mayer said that more than 100 people preregistered for the conference and another 100 registered at the door on Tuesday.