7/26/18 (Thu)



By Jerry W. Kram

After months of meetings to figure ways to improve the quality of life in Parshall, about 30 people gathered at the El Patron Restaurant (formerly the Wrangler) to report on what they thought were projects that would help the community. In doing so, Parshall earned the designation as a North Dakota Livable Community.

Parshall is just the second community to earn this honor, after Wimbledon located north of Jamestown. Rugby is also pursuing the designation as the other town in second round of the pilot project. The program is being coordinated by USDA Rural Development with the assistance in Parshall of the Souris Basin Planning Council and Montrail County Job Authority.