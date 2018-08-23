8/23/18 (Thu)



By Jerry W. Kram

Janeth Robson

I am a Special Education teacher and grew up in Cebu Philippines. I was graduated my Bachelors Degree at Cebu Technological University Philippines with four years teaching experience.

I taught in Special Education in Elementary level for two years and in High School Special Ed for two years.

My goals are: A; to be able my students to learn based on their specific need at least 85%; and b: to be able to build or establish a rapport of my students at least 90%.

I came from a huge family. My parents are both farmers. Reading books is one of my hobbies and also watching current news. I am fond of cooking Filipino foods. My special interests is I love to socialize people and to know things that are interesting to me. I am also a nature lover.