4/19/18 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

Shiver me timbers, but pirates and treasure were to be found at the end of the route on the secret map that led to Parshall City Hall.

More than two dozen elementary students from Parshall School presented “Treasure Island” to an appreciative audience in the Memorial Gymnasium in City Hall. The musical play was a production of the Missoula Children’s Theater who were represented by actor/directors Emily Dwornik and Eric Rhodes.

Rhodes and Dwornik are both from Virginia and auditioned for their parts as regional theater meetings last spring. They were chosen to be one of 40 pairs who tour across the West and Midwest for a year putting on performances with students.