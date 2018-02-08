8/02/18 (Thu)



By Edna Sailor

“Buckin’ in the Bakken, an afternoon of bull riding and related activities at the Plaza celebration seem to be more popular every year.” said Kelly Abrahamson, project provider for the event.

The Plaza Community Club sponsored the entertainment for the fourth year.

“The event drew riders from three countries including the US, Canada and Mexico, Abrahamson said.

The ever popular kid’s mutton bustin’ kicked off the activities with buckin’ ponies at intermission.

The Cowboy Calcutta remains popular with the spectators. They are able to bid on and purchase the cowboy or bull that each thinks will make the winning ride. The top eight riders returned in the short round, with the bulls winning that contest.