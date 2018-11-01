1/11/18 (Thu)

By Edna Sailor

Plaza is just one of several area communities that will be part of a North Central Regional Water expansion project.

The project is the result of a $6.51 million grant from the North Dakota State Water commission. Other communities included in the grant are Carpio, Ryder and Des Lacs.

According to Teresa Sundsbak, spokesperson for NCRWD, bids will go out from the North Central Regional Water District in 2018. Construction is expected by spring of 2019 and the project is expected to be fully online by 2020.