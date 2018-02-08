8/02/18 (Thu)



The Elders Part II: ‘Like a Fishhook Village’

BY HUNTER ANDES

bhgnews service

The old Plaza Congregational Church, a museum since 1975, is the “new” oldest chapel in the state of North Dakota. According to the 1955 “North Dakota History” publication, the chapel was erected in 1880, and elders say it was designed by Architect and Fort Berthold Missionary Rev. Dr. Charles L. Hall. The building was originally a quarter mile outside Like a Fishhook Village.

Up until today, the assumption was Bread of Life in Bismarck was the oldest church in North Dakota. This church was formerly Saint George’s Episcopal Church, which is now owned by the North Dakota State Historic Society. It was completed in June of 1881.

However, the McLean County Independent discovered Rev. Hall’s ‘Ho Washte Chapel,’ which has called Plaza its home since 1906, is older. It was in that year the chapel moved 40 miles through the hills by horse and carriage to its present location.