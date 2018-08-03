3/08/18 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

The ice was thick – more than three feet – and water was bone chilling, but otherwise it was a very nice day for the MHA Nation Polar Plunge held at the 4 Bears Marina.

The fundraiser for the American Indian Cancer Foundation raised more than $53,000 with some contributions still to come in. Three dozen participants solicited donations to be paid for the privilege of watching their friends and relatives make a big splash in the middle of winter.

This is the third annual Polar Plunge sponsored by MHA Nation Tribal Chairman Mark Fox. He said that the AICF is a cause close to his heart as cancer is an all to common disease on the Fort Berthold Reservation and across Indian Country.