Polar Plunge raises $53,000 for cancer prevention
3/08/18 (Thu)
By Jerry W. Kram
The ice was thick – more than three feet – and water was bone chilling, but otherwise it was a very nice day for the MHA Nation Polar Plunge held at the 4 Bears Marina.
The fundraiser for the American Indian Cancer Foundation raised more than $53,000 with some contributions still to come in. Three dozen participants solicited donations to be paid for the privilege of watching their friends and relatives make a big splash in the middle of winter.
This is the third annual Polar Plunge sponsored by MHA Nation Tribal Chairman Mark Fox. He said that the AICF is a cause close to his heart as cancer is an all to common disease on the Fort Berthold Reservation and across Indian Country.
