6/29/17 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

It was unusually cool even when the sun was shining bright at this year’s Santee Lucky Mound Powwow held south of Parshall.

Even though hoodies and jackets were as common as regalia during the annual event, there was still a fine turnout, said 2017 Powwow Committee president Lyle Krueger.

“This year has gone very smoothly,” he said. “We have dancers from Canada, Arizona, Montana and really just about from everywhere. We have 18 drums, and three of those are from Wyoming. Our giveaways have gone smoothly. Our security has been putting its laps in and has kept everything good.”

Krueger said the Santee Lucky Mound event is a very family oriented, community based event compared to some others that emphasize large cash prizes.

“We’re not like some of the bigger powwow that have gotten very commercialized,” Krueger said. “We are still pretty good sized, but we are more laid back.”