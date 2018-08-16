8/16/18 (Thu)



By Jerry W. Kram

Work on the Main Street Project in Parshall made a lot of progress last month but the contractor, Tand Construction of Mandan is still struggling to make up for time lost to a rain-soaked month of June.

Project Manager Angelo Santovito formally asked the Parshall City Council for a two week extension of the completion date of the project, putting it off from August 31 to Sept. 14. Santovito added that along with the rain delays, Tand has done a number of additional projects for the city which were not part of the Main Street Project.