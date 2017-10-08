8/10/17 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

The rains finally came, but it was too late for many producers in Sakakawea Country.

Over the past three weeks, some areas of the region have gotten nearly 2.5 inches of rain after a summer that saw grass wither and crops struggle against what is being called the worst drought in a decade. The rains were welcome, but the came too late for many producers, said Mountrail Agricultural Agent Jim Hennessy.

“It isn’t going to do anything for small grains,” Hennessy said. “It’s pretty much too late too help soybeans to as the plants have set their pods so their yield potential is set.”

Hennessy said that wheat and barley growers in the region have come to expect yields of 50 or more bushels an acre. He thinks the average for the county will be more like 40 bushels and acre this year and many areas will struggle to make 20 bushels. A lot of the crop is likely to be discounted for low test weight caused by the drought as well.