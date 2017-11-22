11/22/17 (Wed)

In honor of World Remembrance Day for Road Traffic Victims on November 19, the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) invites North Dakotans to honor friends or family they have lost in motor vehicle crashes.

Remembrances can be shared through the NDDOT’s award-winning virtual Crash Memorial Wall at www.ndcodefortheroad.org/memorial/. The virtual wall allows family and friends to share memories of their loved ones in recognition of their lives, as well as to help others understand the impacts of fatal motor vehicle crashes.

