4/12/18 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram and Alyssa Adams

A group of landowners has filed a petition to move their land out of the Parshall School District and into the Garrison School District. A hearing will be held to evaluate the petition in the McLean County Courthouse in Washburn at 1 p.m. on April 25.

The petition was signed by 25 residents of the area, called the Myers Annexation. The area covered by the petition is 14,742 acres in Loquemont Township in McLean County. One of the leaders of the petition drive, Alvin Myers, said children in the area already go to the Garrison school through open enrollment.