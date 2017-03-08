8/03/17 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

Four years ago, the New Town Rodeo grounds was overgrown with weeds and the grandstands and arena were falling apart. This weekend, the arena was filled with cowboys and the renovated grandstand was full of appreciative spectators as the seventh annual Adrian Foote Memorial Rodeo brought professional rodeo back to the area.

Blaine, Tony and Adrian Foote started the rodeo in memory of their father, Adrian Foote Sr. The first few years the rodeo was held at the 4 Bears Casino, but for the last three years, it has made the New Town Rodeo Grounds its home and presented PRCA professional rodeo to the public. And in doing so, it has helped spark a renaissance of rodeo back in New Town. Blaine Foote said bringing pro rodeo to New Town is actually easier than than organizing local rodeos.