12/21/17 (Thu)

By Edna Sailor

Here comes Santa Claus, Here comes Santa Claus. Oops, that familiar Christmas jingle is not quite true for the Head Start program in Parshall.

You see, Santa has already made a special trip to Red Hall in Parshall to help kick off the Christmas season. To the giggles and delight of 37 young children, Santa made his entrance and was nearly swamped by the little ones trying to get a closer look or even a hug.

After a hearty lunch, the celebration took off.