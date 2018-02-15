2/15/18 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

The Parshall School District got an update got an update on the planning for a new school building as it waits for word on financing options before calling for a second bond referendum vote.

Jim Parras of Consolidated Construction and Trevor Huffaker of EngTech went over some new options that came out of discussions with the local citizens’ committee that advising the company on the project. The new proposal would reorganize the district to have grades 5-8 in a middle school. That would open up more rooms in the elementary school if funding isn’t available to build a combined K-12 building.