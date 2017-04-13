4/13/17 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

The Parshall School Board worked its way through a lengthy agenda at its regular meeting Tuesday. Much of the agenda was taken up by a presentation on the options for paying for remodeling or replacing the existing high school building and reviewing the district’s policies.

The board listened to a presentation by Myron Knutson, a Fargo based financial planner on the district’s options for financing necessary upgrades to or the replacement of the current Parshall High School building. Superintendent Beth Schwarz is working with a committee of district residents on a “Citizens Committee” to review the district’s options and make recommendations to the board.

Knutson said the taxable value of property in the district is about $170 million and that the board could expect to raise about 5 percent, about $8.5 million, on a bond issue if the voters approved it. He said state law does allow the district to double that levy with voters’ approval.