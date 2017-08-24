8/24/17 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

There were more yes than no votes, but the referendum to finance $5.6 million for a new school building in Parshall failed.

North Dakota state law requires a supermajority of 60 percent to approve a school bond issue. Although there were 175 yes votes to 145 no votes, the yes campaign failed to reach the 60 percent margin. The vote was 54.7 percent in favor. These are unofficial results. The official canvass of the votes will be held by the school board on August 28.

At the August 28 meeting, the school board will discuss options of what to do. The existing school buildings will require $6.8 million in capital maintenance over the next 10 years, according to Superintendent Beth Schwarz. Schwarz said options include going to the voters again, changing the plan, renegotiating with MHA, activating other levies which do not need voter approval, etc.