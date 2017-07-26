7/26/17 (Wed)

By Jerry W. Kram

The Parshall School District Communications Committee has arranged a series of events for the public to get more information about the upcoming school bond referendum.

The bond referendum will decide on a $5.4 million bond to fund the construction of a new K-12 school just north of the current high school building.

August 4 – Superintendent Beth Schwarz will hold a Community Conversation at the Wrangler Restaurant from 3-4 p.m.

August 7 – Superintendent Beth Schwarz will hold a Community Conversation at the Wrangler Restaurant from 7-11 a.m.