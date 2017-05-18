School committee takes next step
5/18/17 (Thu)
By Jerry W. Kram
The Parshall School Board was updated on the progress of a citizen’s committee exploring options for a new school for the Parshall School District.
Trevor Huffaker of EngTech Engineering discussed some of the options the committee is looking at and presented a diagram of one of five options the committee considered. That option would retain the current gymnasium as a practice gym and add a new gym in the structure. The old gym would be surrounded by vocational and technical classrooms. To the north, the building would house classrooms for grades K-12.
Huffaker said at the school board’s direction, EngTech had created a range of options with estimated costs ranging from $12 million to $22 million. The low end cost would retain the current elementary school and build a new high school. The other options combined all of the grades under one roof.
