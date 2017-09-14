9/14/17 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

Members of the Parshall School Board decided to push ahead with a new vote on a referendum to fund a new high school building.

After the previous vote failed to reach a 60 percent level mandated by state law, the school board appointed two of its members as a subcommittee to work with EngTech to look at “the way forward.” Board President Michelle Hoff will be holding a “Citizen’s Committee” meeting open to the public on at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 14 to discuss moving forward with a new vote. She added that skeptics of the project are as welcome as proponents of a new vote to attend the meeting.

Trevor Huffaker of EngTech attended the board’s regular meeting to expand on those discussions with the entire board. Huffaker said it is still possible to move forward with the project so that it would be completed by the start of the 2019 school year. However, that means scheduling a new vote for no later than February. A key piece of funding called the New Market Tax Credits won’t be in place until March. Uncertainty about those funds were a major issue in the previous vote.