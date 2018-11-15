November 15, 2018



By Jerry W. Kram

Parshall School Superintendent Beth Schwarz resigned at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

Schwarz resigned after school board president Michelle Hoff completed reading the board’s evaluation of Schwarz. The evaluation largely graded Schwarz’s performance as unsatisfactory.

In comments included in the evaluation, board member Jay Clauson said Schwarz’s performance has been excellent and she should be supported by the school board. Jacobi Jarski’s comments were largely neutral, but suggested Schwarz needs to work on communicating with the board better. The comments from Hoff and board member Kenton Onstad were almost completely negative. They said Schwarz failed to communicate with the board and presented incorrect financial information to the board that had to be corrected.

Schwarz responded by reading her letter of resignation, which follows.

Parshall School Board:

It is my understanding that the past superintendents resigned from this district and left shaking their heads. June 30, 2019, I will leave shaking my head too.