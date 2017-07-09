9/07/17 (Thu)

The Parshall Area Community Foundation is now accepting applications for its annual grant cycle. The Foundation provides grants to nonprofit community projects and programs within and surrounding the city of Parshall. $6,855 is available in grant awards.

The Foundation awarded its inaugural grants in 2012 and has since awarded grants annually. The Foundation has funded a variety of local organization’s projects including the Parshall Resource Center for therapeutic community outreach programs, Rockview School for Tots for technology equipment, Parshall Centennial Committee for program printing, Parshall 2000 for building improvements, Golden Jet Set for building improvements, Parshall FFA and Ag Education class for community service projects, Paul Broste Rock Museum for building improvements, Boys and Girls Club for diplomas to degrees program, Parshall Public Library for new library materials, Parshall Elementary School for a friendship bench, and the Parshall High School Close-Up group.