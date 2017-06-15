6/15/17 (Thu)

By STU MERRY

For one former White Shield resident, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Mary Bateman is 98. She’s given her life to serving and caring for others as an LPN and as a care giver.

The living legacy is that of her children, their children and her children’s children. In each successive generation, one has followed in Bateman’s footsteps, working in the healthcare industry.

The latest is her great-granddaughter, Brenna Rising Sun who is studying to become a doctor. She’s a junior at the University of Mary in Bismarck.

Bateman married Jackson Ripley when she was in the 11th grade, living on the Fort Berthold Reservation. They had three children, David Ripley, Isabel Mitchell and Katherine Froelich.