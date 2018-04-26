4/26/18 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

The Parshall School Board considered contract for district administrators at a special meeting Tuesday.

The board approved a contract with Elementary Principal Anthony Esquibel. The board has also selected three of nine applicants for the High School Principal position for interviews. Principal Mark Grueneich is retiring after this school year. Three three applicants to be interview on April 28 are Derrick Gross of Northome, Minn., David Murray of Ray, and Derek Gieseke of Hibbing, Minn.

The board went into executive session to consider a contract with School Superintendent Beth Schwarz. They decided that Schwarz will be offered a contract with no change in pay or benefits from the current school year. Schwarz has 14 days to decide whether to accept the contract.