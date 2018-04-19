4/19/18 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

Parshall School Superintendent Beth Schwarz has been placed a performance improvement plan by the Parshall School Board.

Board President Michelle Hoff read out the details of the performance plan during a special meeting. The points of the plan included instructions to Schwarz to read a book on leadership skills, get financial documents to the board earlier, and to “get to know the community better.”

Schwarz responded to the proposed plan by saying she did not think it was appropriate at that time. She also criticized the individual proposals as being too vague to be measurable in any meaningful way.