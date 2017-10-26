10/26/17 (Thu)

By Marilyn Hudson

It was told around the table at night in Elbowoods about the “bouncing lights” on the prairies. They were described as sort of strange-looking balls of lights that appeared to dance up and down on the ground.

People who rode their horses at night told of seeing them off in the distance, and their horses would prance about and get skittish. One of the spots identified as a place where people had seen this strange phenomenon was north of us near what used to be the Catholic farm. There was a small pond there complete with frogs and water snakes and water algae. There was a section line road that ran east and west there.