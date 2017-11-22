11/22/17 (Wed)

By Jerry W. Kram

Anyone who has tried to lose a little weight or just tried to keep the pounds off know that the next six weeks are the biggest challenge of the year.

That’s why the Fort Berthold Diabetes Program put on a couple of demonstrations at the Tribal Administration Building to show that you can enjoy all the flavor of the holidays without all of the calories.

Eight people participated in a traditional foods cookoff sponsored by the program. Program Director Jared Eagle said the program provided traditional meat in the form of ground buffalo and also wild rice. After that, it was up to the cooks’ creativity.

