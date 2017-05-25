5/25/17 (Thu)

Poppies are veteran's symbol for nearly 100 years

When it comes to selling poppies for Memorial Day, it’s hard to beat two New Town women who have been quietly making it happen for nearly thirty years. Recently, Marlys Aubol, President, of the Beck-Sherven-Foreman American Legion Auxiliary Unit 290, presented Margaret Estvold and Jenny Aisenbrey with awards for their many years of dedicated poppy sales.

“The women said they were “surprised” to get the awards but added that “they should have known as Marlys always does nice things like this.”

The two may have extra work to do this year with the new poppy designation.