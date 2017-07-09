9/07/17 (Thu)

By Edna Sailor

“When Vietnam Veterans tell their stories it opens doors,” said Bob Dambach, Director of Prairie Public Television.

And recording those stories for history is just what Dambach, Barbara Gravel and her production crew were doing in New Town recently.

Prairie Public is producing a project called Prairie Memories, The Vietnam War Years. The PP project is gathering information in conjunction with the North Dakota State Historical Society. The regional stories will be aired following “The Vietnam War” which is a 10 part, 18 hour documentary film series directed by Ken Burns and Lynn Novik. The program will be broadcast September 17-21 and September 24-28 at 7 p.m. CT. Following that airing Prairie Public intends to air ten of the regional interviews following the Ken Burns documentary. The other local interviews will be for a 90 minute to two hour program that will be aired in early November around Veterans Day. No date has been finalized for that airing.