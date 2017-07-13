7/13/17 (Thu)

By Edna Sailor

Friends, families and neighbors will gather again in Plaza on July 22 and 23 this year to celebrate its 111th birthday. The Plaza Community Club has organized an array of events to accommodate folks of every age. The two-day event kicks off on Saturday morning, July 22 with the Fun Run.

In conjunction with the Plaza Celebration, July 22 run-walk kicks off at 9 a.m. Participants can register and pay the morning of the race 8-9 a.m. in front of the Plaza Hardware Store. Donuts and water will be provided at the start site as well.

The route has not yet been designated. Prices by age are $12.50 ages 12 and under, $15 ages 13 to 17, $20 age 18 to Adult, and Kids ages 5 and younger are free. Tickets are available from Stephanie Edwards at 701- 340-9365 or at eventbrite.com.

The Close Up group will be selling lunch in the park at noon and children may enjoy inflatables set up for the event.

At 1 p.m. community members can enjoy Bingo, Children’s games and a silent auction. Harlan and Steve Helgeson will be on hand at 2:30 p.m. to provide music. Bring along your dancing shoes if you are so inclined.