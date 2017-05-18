5/18/17 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

It’s been a couple of summers since the children of Parshall have been able to splash and play with the abandon of youth. Well, by next summer, the joyous screams and shouts will return as the Parshall City Council signed off on the Parshall Park Board’s proposal to build a swimming pool and splash pad.

Although the pool and splash pad are a project of the Park Board, the bulk of the money for the project will come from the city’s general fund, along with a generous donation from the Northeast Segment of the Three Affiliated Tribes and outside grant funding. So the City Council had the final say on how and when the project would get built.