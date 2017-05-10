10/05/17 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

While moisture of any kind is welcome after this summer’s searing drought, some farmers probably wish that the recent streak of cold, rainy days would take a few weeks off.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reports that harvesting in the state has ground to a halt or a crawl depending on how much rain fell in a given area. While in the west, many places received just a quarter inch of rain last week, some places in eastern North Dakota got more than an inch. In this region, Plaza and Hofflund reported receiving about a quarter inch of rain while Ross had .40”.

Despite the rain, about one third of the state still reports short or very short topsoil moisture. More than 40 percent of the state said the deeper subsoil was dry or very dry.