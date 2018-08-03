3/08/18 (Thu)

Storm drops more than a foot of snow

By Jerry W. Kram

From Sunday night through Tuesday, a major winter storm dumped from eight to 19 inches of snow on the area. The storm forced the closure of nearly all area schools for two days. The Region 8 Boys Basketball Tournament scheduled to start Monday at Williston State College was postponed to Thursday with the championship games set for Saturday. Most state, tribal, and local government offices and several businesses were closed as well.

The storm shouldn’t impact area ranchers to heavily even though calving season has started, said Mountrail County Agricultural Agent Jim Hennessy. Hennessy said that purebred operations have been calving for a couple of months already and most of their cows were already sheltered from the storm. Most commercial beef operations won’t start calving for another couple of weeks, allowing ranchers time to clean up after the storm.