7/26/18 (Thu)



Garcia to expand menu for diverse tastes

By Jerry W. Kram

Diners in the Parshall area have been worried about where they will get their coffee, bacon and eggs over the past five weeks since the owner of the Wrangler Restaurant, Dean Clement, had to retire due to health problems.

They don’t have to wonder any more as the space opened as the El Patron Restaurant under the guidance of Gabriel and Maria Garcia. The Garcias moved their restaurant from the old RV Park into the Wrangler space on Wednesday, opening for business at 7 a.m.