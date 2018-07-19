Four Bears turns 25

Posted 7/19/18 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

The year was 1993 and less than a year earlier the Three Affiliated Tribes reached an agreement with the State of North Dakota to allow gaming on the reservation. That August, the tribe opened the 4 Bears Casino and Lodge in the Four Bears Segment with just 40 rooms and a small gaming floor, and the enterprise has been growing ever since.

Tribal Chairman Mark Fox and the management of the casino hosted a reception for guest to make a champagne toast to what Fox called “the tribe’s most successful venture.” More than 100 people filled the casino’s Grand Ballroom to mark the occasion.

From its humble beginning the casino and lodge have grown steadily over the years, said 4 Bears Marketing Director David Bren. In 1993, the casino had 400 slot machines and just a handful of table games.

“It was quite different than it was in 1993,” Bren said. “You can almost get lost in here now. When you think when it was just the motor lodge and a little cafe and a gaming floor and now you look and it has grown in every direction.”