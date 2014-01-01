A big hit

Posted 9/20/17 (Wed)



By Jerry W. Kram

Sonja Fox has gone far in her young boxing career.

The Mandaree native is undefeated in seven pro boxing matches. In March, she won the American Boxing Organization women’s Regional Heavyweight Title against Laura Ramsey. For her first title defense, Fox returned to the place her career started just a few short years ago, the 4 Bears Casino and Lodge. Her opponent was Melissa Holmes, a Michigan fighter with a 1-2 record.

“It feels great to fight in front of my home town fans,” Fox said. “But before the match was nervous and excited, the whole entire works. It’s been five years since I boxed here at home. But overall I feel good fighting in front of all my relatives.”

The card of fights was organized in conjunction with a national pay per view boxing match between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

Fox and Holmes started the match at a fast pace they maintained for the entire six round fight. The fighters went toe-to-toe in every round and Fox won most of the exchanges. Holmes connected with looping right hands several times in the match, but Fox shrugged them off. Fox had Holmes hurt a couple of times in the later rounds, but couldn’t put her away.