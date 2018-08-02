A little snow doesn’t slow Bite the Ice

Posted 2/08/18 (Thu)



By Jerry W. Kram

The Bite the Ice Fishing Tournament has witnessed just about every kind of February weather imaginable over the last few years, from blizzards to shirtsleeve weather. This year was unusual in that the weather wasn’t all that unusual for February, cold with a little wind and a little snow. That contributed to a near record turnout of anglers for the tournament.

When the last contestant rolled onto the ice, 662 participants were vying for cash prizes to bring in the biggest fish. That just about matched last year’s turnout of 664 fishermen. Each of the 72 youth entries received a new fishing rod, and several youngsters were among the winning anglers.

Organizers were pleased with the turnout. As the tournament enters its 12th year, organizer Jenna Hoff said a lot of the work has become almost automatic.

“It was very slick,” Hoff said. “It was very easy to plan. It was a lot of work to get it together as it always is, of course.”