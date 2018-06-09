A new home for business in New Town

By Jerry W. Kram

All summer, workers have been busy with a new construction project adjoining the parking lot of the Little Missouri Inn and Suites and Teddy’s Residential Inn. The project is a strip mall that will house five or six new businesses in a few months, according to developer Brett Erdman.

The $1 million project is being built by Blackwing Holdings LLC and will be managed by Erdman’s company, New Leaf Development. The 8,484 square foot strip mall will be home to five or six new businesses, according to Erdman.

“The outer shell of the building should be finished by September 20,” Erdman said. “The timing of businesses opening will depend on the tenants moving in. The tenant improvements and build outs will take a little more time. But we will be ready for the tenant build outs in two weeks.”

There is one confirmed tenant for the building so far, Erdman said, and he is still in negotiations with at least four other potential businesses. For sure, there will be a Subway sandwich shop opening up in the next few months.

