Another storm looming on the horizon

Posted 3/22/18 (Thu)

By Jerry W. Kram

March came in like a lion and continues to roar, although most days have felt more like a lamb.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe weather warning for Friday, March 23 as three storms in the Pacific Ocean joined up earlier in the week to send a blast of late winter weather to the region.

A storm system will impact western and central North Dakota Thursday night through Friday night. Southwest North Dakota may see little snowfall, as most of the precipitation falls as rain with above freezing temperatures beginning Thursday night.

Accumulating snowfall potential increases towards the Missouri River and Lake Sakakawea. Snow, at times mixed with rain early Friday morning, may change to all rain by mid-day and through the afternoon as temperatures warm.