Area cooks help NT Fire Department

Posted 10/18/17 (Wed)



By Jerry W. Kram

The air in the New Town Civic Center was redolent with the aroma of cumin and hot oil as the New Town Chamber presented its Chili and Frybread Cookoff for the benefit of the New Town Volunteer Fire Department.

“We have a great turnout,” said Diana Pokrzywinski with RTC. “It’s been about five years since we have have a chili cookoff. So we have tried to get the local chamber revitalized and reenergized and get more members.”

The walls of the Civic Center were lined with tables each offering their own take on the timeless classics. Some of the chili recipes kept with the tried and true basics of meat, tomatoes and chili powder – with and without beans. Others added a little something extra, trying to find that winning combination of tradition and innovation that would win over the judges.

In the end, Heather White Tail won the top honor of best chili cooker of 2017. Valarie Hogan was the runner up. In third place were Jim Halden and Betty Erickson representing the Lakeside Community Living Center Residents. The LCLC residents’ entry was interesting because they were also in an informal competition with the LCLC staff.