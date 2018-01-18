Armoring up

Posted 1/18/18 (Thu)

Organization provides vest for New Town’s Officer Dephi

By Jerry W. Kram

Most of New Town’s police officers work their shifts alone, but Officer Darren Carter has a partner, K-9 Officer Delphi.

Delphi is a Belgian Malinois who has been with the department since 2012. She is senior to Officer Carter who has 18 months with the Department.

“In fact, that makes her the senior officer on the force right now,” said Police Chief Tyler Rintamaki.

Carter said while he and Delphi have never been threatened with deadly force in his 18 months with the NTPD, it could happen with any traffic stop. That's why he is happy that Dephi will soon have some added protection in the form of a bulletproof vest.