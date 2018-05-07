Bakken bouncing back

Posted 7/05/18 (Thu)



By Jerry W. Kram

The core of the Bakken oil field is bouncing back as activity keeps picking up after a couple of years of lower oil prices. However, the recovery in sales in the region in the first quarter of 2018 looks like it is limited to the core of the oil patch as surrounding communities remain in the economic doldrums.

Watford City, New Town and Williston saw some of the largest gains in sales activity in the state over the previous year. Williston’s economy grew by more than $80 million, about 33 percent over the first three months of 2017. Watford City saw one of the largest increases in the state, more than 40 percent, jumping from just over $35 million to more than $50 million. New Town and Tioga saw a similar increases at 28 percent and 38 percent.