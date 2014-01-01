Bridge study nearing completion

By Jerry W. Kram

The dream of reuniting the people of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation who were separated by the flooding of Lake Sakakawea got a little bit closer Tuesday. Experts studying ways to make all parts of the reservation more accessible presented their preliminary findings at a Technology and Innovation Summit at the 4 Bears Event Center.

Ron Hall, a tribal member and engineer with Bubar and Hall, is coordinating a long term infrastructure study of the reservation. The first two segments of eight areas under study, bridges across the lake and public transportation, are nearing completion and will be presented to the Tribal Business Council in August.

Hall said that public transit and bridges were identified as priorities in surveys of residents and so were put on a fast track. Public Transit is also an issue than can be addressed in the short term while longer term solutions, like building bridges, are considered.