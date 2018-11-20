November 20, 2018



By Jerry W. Kram

Three Affiliated Tribes Chairman Mark Fox addressed an auditorium full of middle school students welcoming them to the New Town Middle School’s Second Annual Health and Wellness Fair.

Fox told the students that he understood the challenges of growing up on the reservation. But he said they could also transcend those challenges if they took care of their bodies and spirits. He talked about all the championships students from New Town and his alma mater, Parshall, have won. He described the marathon swims he did to raise money for youth programs. But most of all, he talked about how important each of the students in the crowd were.

“You have to remember, each of you is a gift from God,” Fox said.